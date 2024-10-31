Todd Howard Initially Didn't Want Troy Baker to Star in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - News

Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in an interview with Rolling Stone stated he originally didn't want Troy Baker to play Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

When Howard and Baker first introduced each other in a Zoom call, Howard told Baker he wasn't what they wanted, at least at first.

"We felt for this project and the time period it was set in, we cast a pretty wide net," said Howard.

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames auditioned hundreds of people and in the end, they went with Baker.

Howard told Baker, "I’ll have you know, we did a blind taste test, and people chose you every time."

Due to the age of Harrison Ford, casting him was never really considered. However, Harrison Ford's likeness is used for Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on December 9.

