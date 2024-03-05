Helldivers 2 Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 10, 2024, which ended March 5, 2024. The Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition for the game is up three spots to fourth place.

Steam Deck is up two spots to second place and Last Epoch in its second week dropped one spot to third place. Elden Ring is down two spots fifth place and Palworld is up from eighth to sixth place.

Baldur's Gate 3 and Call of Duty re-entered the top 10 in seventh and eighth places, respectively. Supermarket Simulator is in ninth place and Balatro is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Helldivers 2 Steam Deck Last Epoch Helldivers 2 - Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition Elden Ring Palworld Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty Supermarket Simulator Balatro

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Helldivers 2 Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Last Epoch Helldivers 2 - Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition Elden Ring Palworld Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

