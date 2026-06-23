MECCHA CHAMELEON Tops the Steam Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 Takes 2nd - Sales

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MECCHA CHAMELEON has remained first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 26, 2026, which ended June 16, 2026.

Cyberpunk 2077 and the expansion Phantom Liberty re-entered the charts in second and seventh places respectively.

Dead by Daylight re-entered the top 10 in third place, while Steam Deck and Path of Exile 2 dropped one spot each to fourth and fifth places, respectively. Forza Horizon 6 dropped four spots to sixth place.

雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) came in eighth place, Dave the Diver took ninth place, and Stellaris rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

MECCHA CHAMELEON Cyberpunk 2077 Dead by Daylight Steam Deck Path of Exile 2 Forza Horizon 6 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) Dave the Diver Stellaris

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

PUBG: Battlegrounds MECCHA CHAMELEON Counter-Strike 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Dead by Daylight Marvel Rivals Warframe Steam Deck Path of Exile 2 Forza Horizon 6

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 25, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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