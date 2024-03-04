Capcom Highlights Digital Events Set for March 7 and 11 - News

Capcom has announced a new digital event called Capcom Highlights, which will take place over two days.

Capcom Highlights will run between 15 and 20 minutes for each day and feature the latest on Capcom's newest titles. However, there will be no updates on Monster Hunter Wilds. YouTube content creator FightinCowboy will be the special guest host.

The first day will take place this Thursday, March 7, while the second day will take place on Monday, March 11. The event will start at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET on both days. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Here are the featured games for each day:

Day One:

Dragon’s Dogma II (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)

Day Two:

Exoprimal (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Monster Hunter Now (iOS, Android)

Monster Hunter Stories (PS4, Switch, PC)

Street Fighter 6 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC)

