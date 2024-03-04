Xbox Partner Preview Set for March 6 - News

Microsoft has announced a new show format called Xbox Partner Preview that will take place this Wednesday, March 5 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch.

The 30 minute showcase features over a dozen trailers from publishers like Capcom, Nexon, Electronic Arts, and more. There will be new game reveals, release date announcements, new gameplay from upcoming games, and behind-the-scenes stories from developers on Xbox Wire.

Confirmed updates includes more about combat and traversal in Tales of Kenzera: Zau, new gameplay footage for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and a closer look at The First Berserker: Khazan.

Read a Q&A on the Xbox Partner Preview below:

What time does Xbox Partner Preview begin? Wednesday, March 6, at 10am Pacific time / 1pm Eastern time / 6pm UK time.

How do I watch? Xbox Partner Preview will be available through a variety of outlets, and in over 40 languages. It will also be viewable with American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English Audio Descriptions:

YouTube.com/Xbox

Regional Xbox channels around the world

Twitch.tv/Xbox

Twitch.tv/XboxASL

Please note the YouTube streams will be in 4K at 60fps, while all other channels will be 1080p / 60fps.

Is the event available in languages other than English? We will be providing subtitle support in the following languages: Arabic (MSA), Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional – Hong Kong & Taiwan), Czech, Danish, Dutch, Farsi, Filipino, Finnish, French (EU & Canadian), German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian & EU), Russian, Slovak, Spanish (Castilian & Mexican), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese. For the first time we’ll also be supporting Bengali, Māori, Punjabi (Gurmukhi), Swahili, Tamil, Urdu and Zulu in hopes of gauging interest for future broadcasts.

Aside from going directly to a regional Xbox channel, you can find support for all languages, at YouTube.com/Xbox. ASL and AD video will be listed separately, but just click the gear icon in the lower righthand corner of our primary stream to choose the language of your choice. Oftentimes YouTube will default to a random language when you join the stream so you may also want to switch over to English if needed.

Is the show going to be Accessible to those with low/no hearing or low/no vision? There will be a version of the show with Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the Xbox YouTube channel, and American Sign Language (ASL) on Xbox’s YouTube channel and the /XboxASL Twitch channel. The /XboxOn YouTube channel will also carry a British Sign Language (BSL) feed.

I’m not going to be able to watch, where can I find out what was announced? As announcements roll out during the broadcast, the Xbox Wire team will be publishing detailed blog posts containing key announcements right here on Xbox Wire (including localized versions in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, LATAM Spanish, and Japanese). A full show recap will go live immediately following the end of Xbox Partner Preview.

Co-streamer and content creator notes for the Xbox Partner Preview: We at Xbox greatly appreciate any co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so. However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that glitches or disruptions by bots and other automated software won’t interfere with your co-stream. For those planning to create post-show breakdowns of Xbox Partner Preview in the form of Video on Demand (VOD) coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by automated bots, and to also consult the terms of service for your service provider.

We can’t wait for you to join us on Wednesday, March 6 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT for the next Xbox Partner Preview! See you soon.

