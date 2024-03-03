Rumor: Ghost of Tsushima PC Port Might Be Announced This Coming Week - News

A new rumor has surfaced that Sony Interactive Entertainment might be announcing a PC port of the PlayStation game, Ghost of Tsushima, this upcoming week.

This is according to Xbox Era's Nick Baker, and spotted by VideoGamesChronicle, who predicted the majority of Sony's recent PlayStation State of Play.

"I’m hearing that we might be getting something about the Ghost of Tsushima PC port pretty soon," he said. "Maybe around the 5th?"

Ghost of Tsushima released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020 with a Director's Cut version releasing for the PlayStation 5 in August 2021.

I’m hearing that we might be getting something about the Ghost of Tsushima PC port pretty soon. Maybe around the 5th? — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) March 1, 2024

