Reynatis Headed West This Fall for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 456 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

NIS America announced the action RPG, Reynatis, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this Fall in North America and Europe. The game will first release in Japan on July 25 for the PS5, PS4, and Switch.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

REYNATIS is an action RPG set in the painstakingly-recreated streets of Shibuya, Tokyo. In a world where fantasy meets reality, the citizens of Shibuya fear magic and the power it holds, forcing wizards to conceal their inhuman abilities or face oppression.

Seeking freedom through strength, the wizard Marin heads to Shibuya, where he meets Sari, an officer of the MEA, an organization dedicated to keeping wizards under control. Conceal your magic to explore the city as a regular civilian and shop or take on quests, or use your explosive powers to reach new locations and battle those who stand in your way. Fight for what you believe in in this stylish, spellbinding RPG from director TAKUMI and featuring music by Yoko Shimomura!

Freedom vs. Order

The wizard Marin and the officer Sari stand on opposing sides of a conflict that will shake the world to its core. Experience an enthralling story that tackles oppression, clashing ideals, and the price of freedom.

City of Secrets

Navigate the streets of Shibuya and choose between remaining concealed to talk to civilians, shop, and accept quests or exposing your true self to harness your inhuman powers. Your journey will also take you into the alternate world of Another, a fantasy land teeming with ferocious monsters and secrets to uncover.

Might and Magic

Freely swap between using evasive maneuvers in Suppressed mode and utilizing magic to deal explosive damage in Liberated mode. Each of the six different playable characters has their own unique abilities, from summoning to aerial attacks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles