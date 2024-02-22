By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Riot Games' Project L Now Titled 2XKO - Launches in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 579 Views

Developer Riot Games announced the two-versus-two tag-based fighting game, Project L, will officially be titled 2XKO. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2025.

You can visit the official website for the game here and those interested in playtesting the game before the end of the year can sign up here.

View a trailer of the game below:

View a video from 2XKO Executive Producer Tom Cannon below:

The Fury (6 hours ago)

Just that? No Runeterra insignia? That's a terrible name and too close to 2K games naming. Try again, Riot.

G2ThaUNiT The Fury (6 hours ago)

You can say that name is the real Project L xD

TheLegendaryBigBoss The Fury (6 hours ago)

Agreed, it's a bad name.

hellobion2 The Fury (1 hour ago)

At least it’s not named like 2020

SAguy (4 hours ago)

Project L?? That's what you call your sex life after installing LOL
Ba dim tsss
I'll be here all week.

