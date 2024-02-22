Riot Games' Project L Now Titled 2XKO - Launches in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Riot Games announced the two-versus-two tag-based fighting game, Project L, will officially be titled 2XKO. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2025.

You can visit the official website for the game here and those interested in playtesting the game before the end of the year can sign up here.

View a trailer of the game below:

View a video from 2XKO Executive Producer Tom Cannon below:

