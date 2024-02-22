Tactical Survival Horror Shooter The Forever Winter Announced for PC - News

Developer Fun Dog Studios have announced cooperative tactical survival horror shooter, The Forever Winter, for PC via Steam. It might get a release on other platforms depending on the game's success and community feedback.

"We came together to bring us back to that time when teams were pushing boundaries, building new worlds, and experimenting with new mechanics that were both satisfying and worthwhile," said Fun Dog Studios CEO and creative director Branford Miles Williams.

"The Forever Winter is a love letter to that bygone era, challenging players with intense gameplay while offering a fresh perspective on tactical shooters. This is personal to us. After working on some of the most successful games ever, we longed to get back to experimentation and working on new ideas, new IPs and new worlds. The Forever Winter is coming!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Forever Winter is a cooperative tactical survival horror shooter where you and your squad must fight to survive under the shadow of terrifying and gargantuan war machines locked in a never-ending conflict.

You’re a Small Fish in a Big Apocalypse

Scavenge and fight for your next day alive under the shadow of gargantuan war machines. Enemies in the game can literally tower over the battlefield. That thirteen-story-tall railgun across the map that looks like it’s part of the skybox? It’s aiming at your face.

War. War Always Changes

The battlefield is unpredictable thanks to The Forever Winter‘s dynamic combat system: enemies have their own goals and agendas, operating in coordinated groups, undertaking full-scale battles—and they’ll intelligently react to your actions. The battlefield you leave won’t be the same one you return to.

Only the Smart Survive - But Guns Help

Use your wits, stealth, and skilled gunplay to make it to extraction. You’ll need to earn your stripes before you can take on a 40-foot mech armed with a tactical nuke.

A Grim Vision of the Future

Ecological collapse compounded by runaway technological advancement brought us here: a world choked by 40 years of industrial-scale violence, unmerciful mass killing by AI automata, human-machine hybrids, and the bleak truth of human nature.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

