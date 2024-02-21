Gundam Breaker 4 Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Crafts & Meister have announced Gundam Breaker 4 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Create your own ultimate Gunpla in the newest Gundam Breaker game!

In Gundam Breaker 4 you will create and customize your own powerful Gunpla and put it to the test in thrilling combat missions.

Break!

Use two different weapons at the same time in Gundam Breaker 4 to create unique combos and break off parts of your enemies to add them to your collection. It’s your loot, so you get to keep it… and use it!

Build!

Choose from over 250 base kits and combine their parts to build your perfect Gunpla. Customize it with paint, weathering, and decals to make it uniquely your own and display it in the new Diorama Mode. With multiple backgrounds and special effects to choose from, you can create epic, dynamic scenes to share online!

Battle!

Take your custom Gunpla on a variety of intense combat missions and put it to the test as you battle tough opponents in online or single player modes. Fight with your friends, equip new abilities to gain an edge, and destroy your enemies!

