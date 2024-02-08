502's Arcade Releases February 22 for All Major Platforms - News

Developer 502 Studios announced 502's Arcade will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 22.

502’s Arcade is an anthology of fast paced arcade games where your goal is to reach the top of the leaderboards in each one. The games go from a dungeon crawler set in a procedural generated temple where you have to seal spirits, to a cute but challenging puzzle where you have to prepare the orders of a very hectic potions shop. Come and get that good old feeling of competition you got when going to the arcade, or just have fun and challenge yourself by trying to get all the achievements for each game.

Timeless Action – The games are designed to be engaging right from the start, it’s up to you if you want to play for just a few minutes or maybe a few hours!

– The games are designed to be engaging right from the start, it’s up to you if you want to play for just a few minutes or maybe a few hours! High Replayability – Master all of the games at your own pace, some will be easier, some will be harder, but practice will take you far. You’ll also get plenty of achievements to challenge yourself while at it!

– Master all of the games at your own pace, some will be easier, some will be harder, but practice will take you far. You’ll also get plenty of achievements to challenge yourself while at it! Past Meets Present – Bringing you back to that feeling of being just a few points away of the top score, but now with Daily, Weekly and All time leaderboards, you have a reason to keep coming back to try to best others and yourself.

– Bringing you back to that feeling of being just a few points away of the top score, but now with Daily, Weekly and All time leaderboards, you have a reason to keep coming back to try to best others and yourself. Awesome Soundtrack – Whether you’re fighting frantically with some aliens or comfortably solving some puzzles, each game has the perfect music for it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

