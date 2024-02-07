Starfield Steam Beta Update Adds FSR 3 Support and More - News

Bethesda Game Studios has released a new Steam beta update for Starfield, which adds FSR 3 and more improvements to graphics and stability.

"AMD FSR 3 comes to Starfield in our latest Steam Beta," said Bethesda. "Those of you playing on Steam can opt into the Beta to see the improvements brought to the game before this update becomes available to all our PC Starfield players.

"This new feature allows for a combination of upscaling as well as advanced frame generation, boosting your framerate for better performance. While AMD’s FSR 3 works for a wide range of video cards, you will want to verify that your system supports it so that you get the best experience. It is also recommended to use FSR 3 with VSync ON and with a VRR monitor for the best experience.

"For those participating, you can enable FSR 3 by heading to Display Settings and accessing the Upscaling options. From there you will be able to cycle through the option best suited for your experience."

The update will be made available for everyone soon.

Read the patch notes below:

Fixes and Improvements

Graphics

Added support for AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). (PC)

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). (PC)

Fixed an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. (PC)

Fixed minor visual artifact that could occur when aiming with a weapon or task swapping.

Stability

Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations.

Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu.

Miscellaneous

Reverted a change that caused the data menu to open when taking screenshots with F12 (PC)

Fixed an issue causing the resolution scale to reset to 1.0 when switching from Fullscreen to Windowed mode when using DLSS. (PC)

