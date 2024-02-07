Cities: Skylines II Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Paradox Interactive in its latest earnings report live stream announced developer Colossal Order's Cities: Skylines II has sold over one million units worldwide as of the end of 2023.

The city building simulator game has faced backlash from fans due to its poor performance, lack of features found in the original game, and more. The developer has been working on updating the game to meet fans expectations.

Cities: Skylines II released for PC via Steam and PC Game Pass on October 24. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2024.

