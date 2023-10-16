Cities: Skylines II Developer Warns Players About Performance Issues at Launch - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order have warned players Cities: Skylines II will have some performance issues at launch and they will continues to improve the experience post launch.

"We've noticed the concerns raised about Cities: Skylines II performance, especially after our previous statement with raised minimum and recommended specs," said the developer. "As we've always believed in transparency, we'd like to further shed some light on the current state of the build.

"Cities: Skylines II is a next-gen title, and naturally, it demands certain hardware requirements. With that said, while our team has worked tirelessly to deliver the best experience possible, we have not achieved the benchmark we targeted.

"In light of this, we still think for the long-term of the project, releasing now is the best way forward. We are proud of the unique gameplay and features in Cities: Skylines II, and we genuinely believe that it offers a great experience that you will enjoy.

"We will continually improve the game over the coming months, but we also want to manage expectations on performance for the coming release. Our ambition is for Cities: Skylines II to be enjoyed by as many players as possible, and we're committed to ensuring it reaches its full potential

"Thanks for your understanding and continuous support. We're lucky to have a community as passionate and dedicated as you."

Cities: Skylines II will launch for PC via Steam and PC Game Pass on October 24, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will launch in Spring 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles