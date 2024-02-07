EVO 2024 Title Lineup Revealed - News

The Evolution Championship Series has announced the official title lineup for EVO 2024, which runs from July 19 to 21. For the first time it will be held at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Players and fans will experience Evo on July 19-21, 2024 in a venue space we’ve never been to before, the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center!," reads the announcement post. "Evo hotel blocks are available at the nearby Resorts World and the walkway connected Westgate. Thanks to the larger venue, there will be a number of upgrades and additions to the attendee experience, including dedicated registration ballrooms that will help keep badge lines organized and efficient! Evo 2024 attendees will experience an expanded show floor with everything they love from our conventions, like the vendor village, artist alley, arcade stick museum, and more for all three days of the event.

"We’ve got massive upgrades to many of our fan-favorite experiences, like the largest Evo free-play arcade and BYOC section ever created, a new art gallery with works from the history of the fighting game genre, bigger and better Evo merchandise offerings, and an expanded cosplay contest with photo dioramas and featured guest judges. The Evo Showcase also gets a brand new dedicated stage for all the panels, reveals, interviews, and exhibitions headlining Evo 2024 on Friday. The Evo Community Showcase also returns and will feature games hosted by community organizers from the BYOC Community Championships! More info on those coming soon to evo.gg."

Here is the lineup of fighting titles at EVO 2024:

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (1st Appearance)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (3rd Appearance)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (3rd Appearance)

Mortal Kombat 1 (1st Appearance)

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike (7th Appearance)

Street Fighter 6 (2nd Appearance)

TEKKEN 8 (1st Appearance)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes (1st Appearance)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

