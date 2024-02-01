Radiant Tale: Fanfare! Launches This Summer for Switch in the West - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Idea Factory announced the otome visual novel, Radiant Tale: Fanfare!, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this Summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The fan disc for Radiant Tale includes all-new stories, including sugary sweet after-stories that follow the happy endings with the five love interests in the original game, as well as new routes with two side characters following the normal ending of the common route.

Additionally, the fan disc contains a collection of mini-episodes of events that occurred throughout the original main story, allowing fans to further enjoy its contents.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles