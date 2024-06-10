Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mask of Darkness Story DLC Releases in September - News

Ubisoft has announced the Mask of Darkness story DLC for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will launch in September and the free Divine Trials update is out now.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown‘s upcoming story downloadable content, “Mask of Darkness,” was revealed during the show, with a September 2024 release date. And starting today, fans can delve into the free “Divine Trials” update, which adds 22 expert challenges to the Metroidvania-inspired adventure. These can be accessed through the Hall of Memorials, a new door located in the Haven, and players can pick from four sets of challenges with unique conditions. These progressively more difficult trials are unlocked as players gain new powers for Sargon, and offer a range of challenges built around platforming, puzzles, and combat. Each of the four sets also features a reworked boss battle at the end, and players who beat them can earn four new amulets and outfits.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna.

