Virche Evermore: EpiC:lycoris for Switch Headed West This Fall - News

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Hyde announced the otome visual novel, Virche Evermore: EpiC:lycoris, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this Fall.

Return to the island of Arpechele where, surrounded by the sea and black flowers of misfortune called Lycoris Noirge, humans are cursed to die by age 23. Five new tales further explore the world of Virche Evermore. Experience the new despair and salvation that awaits Ceres and her suitors.

