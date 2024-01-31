A Little to the Left Releases February 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Max Inferno announced A Little to the Left for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass on February 15.

The game first released for PC via Steam in November 2022.

View the Xbox and PlayStation trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sort, stack, and organize household objects into just the right spot in A Little to the Left, a tidy puzzle game with a mischievous cat who likes to shake things up!

Puzzles hidden among household objects.

Multiple solutions make for intuitive and satisfying puzzle design.

A puzzle unique for you every day with The Daily Tidy Delivery.

Perfect for casual puzzle game fans and those who get a jolt of satisfaction from a well organized space.

Feel free to skip levels with the “Let It Be” option, and choose when you want to tackle certain messes.

Need a hint? A little or a lot? With a unique hint system, you control how much of the solution is revealed in each level.

Which way should the clock hands point? How to arrange the eggs? Who put so many stickers on this fruit?!?

Come enjoy a calming world in an observational puzzle game with surprises around every corner.

Featuring charming illustrations and surprising scenarios, A Little to the Left is satisfying and curious with over 100 delightful puzzles to discover. Keep your eye out for a mischievous cat who has an inclination for chaos!

In the Daily Tidy mode, you’ll get a puzzle delivered EVERY DAY with variations on our favorite puzzles that’s unique to you.

Find all the solutions each day to earn fun badges! If only tidying in real life was this rewarding.

Want that festive joy in July? Feeling like a fright in May?

A Little to the Left now features a puzzle Archive, granting permanent access to the formerly limited-time seasonal levels. Now enjoy messes based around Xmas, Easter, Halloween, and more, no matter the month.

Features:

Over 100 unique logical puzzles.

Quick-to-solve puzzles make for satisfying gameplay.

Intuitive drag and drop controls.

A puzzle unique to you delivered each day with The Daily Tidy Delivery.

Multiple solutions.

Charming illustration.

Atmospheric sound design.

A mischievous (but very cute) cat.

Funny and playful, great for all ages!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

