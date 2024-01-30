Planet Zoo: Console Edition Launches March 26 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Frontier Developments has announced Planet Zoo: Console Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26 for $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in November 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Planet Zoo: Console Edition brings Frontier’s BAFTA-nominated creative management simulation to console, complete with over 4 years’ worth of features, content, and animals from the celebrated PC video game’s free updates.

Featuring an incredible array of animals who think, feel, and explore the habitats you create around them, Planet Zoo allows players to nurture and learn about an array of species as they construct, customize, and manage the world’s wildest zoos using intuitive console controls.

Budding zookeepers can test their skills across four engaging game modes: Career, Franchise, Challenge, and Sandbox. Deep management allows players to focus on the bigger picture, or control the smallest details to ensure animals, staff, and guests can thrive, in a world where animal welfare and conservation comes first.

With piece-by-piece construction, unique themes, and hundreds of building components, creating stunning zoos from the comfort of a sofa has never been easier. Players can also join a connected community with console cross-platform sharing via Frontier Workshop, with habitats, scenery, and even whole zoos available to download and share.

For players looking to expand their zoos with even more animals, scenery and gameplay scenarios, a Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order for an SRP of $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99, including 16 additional animals and two additional scenarios, which transport players to both the heart of the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia and rich, vibrant wetlands. The Ultimate Edition includes all Deluxe Content, plus a Season Pass granting access to 14 future console downloadable content packs for an SRP of $119.99 / £99.99 / €119.99.

