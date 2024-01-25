Grand Theft Auto V Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 139 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to take first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 14, 2024.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down one spot to second place, EA Sports FC 24 remained third place, and Grand Theft Auto Online is up from eighth to fourth place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder climbed two spots to fifth place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 fell from fifth to seventh place, NBA 2K24 dropped two spots to eighth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-entered the top 10 in ninth place. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto Online Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles