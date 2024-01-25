Apple Now Allows Game Streaming Apps on iOS, Opens Door for Game Pass - News

/ 463 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Apple announced it has changed its policy that will now allow game streaming apps on iOS devices. This could open the door for Microsoft to make Xbox Game Pass available on iOS via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

"Today, Apple is introducing new options for how apps globally can deliver in-app experiences to users, including streaming games and mini-programs," said Apple. "Developers can now submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog."

Apple started blocking streaming apps on iOS in 2020, which prevented Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and Google's Stadia from releasing on the Appl Store. This was due to Apple saying it could not review every game included on such services.

The company said the reason for the change in policy is that "Apps that host this content are responsible for ensuring all the software included in their app meets Apple’s high standards for user experience and safety."

Another change Apple is making is to "provide enhanced discovery opportunities for streaming games, mini-apps, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins that are found within their apps." Mini-apps, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins will now "be able to incorporate Apple’s In-App Purchase system."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles