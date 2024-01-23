Aksys Games to Host All Aksys 2024 Showcase on February 1 - News

Aksys Games announced it will host the All Aksys 2024 showcase on February 1 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. It can be watched on Twitch.

The All Aksys 2024 showcase will feature updates and new game announcements.

SAVE THE DATE!



We will see you on the first! As in Feb 1, 2024 with updates and new game announcements!



Tune in to our Twitch channel at 10am PST for all the latest info!https://t.co/Ag5MNkkRYG pic.twitter.com/uvM3JvUPSA — Aksys Games (@aksysgames) January 23, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

