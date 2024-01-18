Ara: History Untold Releases This Fall for PC and PC Game Pass - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Oxide Interactive during the Xbox Developer_Direct announced Ara: History Untold will launch for PC via Steam and Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass this Fall.

Build a nation and lead your people throughout history to the pinnacles of human achievement as you explore new lands, develop arts and culture, conduct diplomacy, and go head-to-head with your rivals to prove you are the greatest ruler ever known.

Featuring both familiar and innovative gameplay mechanics, Ara: History Untold delivers an evolution in historical grand strategy with no pre-set paths to victory, leading to endless possibilities. Your choices will define the world you create, your experience, and your legacy

Explore a Living World

Explore a dynamic living world filled with life and charm across sweeping landscapes, ranging from tropical jungles to sand-swept deserts. Find the resources you need to develop your nation and witness it come to life through its people – each citizen has a unique story that you create and influence with your decisions. Infinite replay-ability arises from each game’s procedurally generated environment and the unique challenges it creates, so no two games will ever be the same.

Rule Your Way

Take up the mantle of history’s most influential figures and reshape the world through your choices. Will you rule the Egyptians as Queen Nefertiti, the Greeks as Sappho, the United States as George Washington, or bring your own custom leader to life?

Build Your Nation

Your land is your canvas—construct a variety of buildings from forges to libraries to citadels and cathedrals, providing you with strategic bonuses and abilities. Weave a future of infinite possibilities by researching diverse technologies, each one unlocking new kinds of resources, improvements, goods and equipment.

Prove Your Worth

Grow your nation and be prepared to defend it. The fate of your people will be determined by your decisions and your ability to predict your opponent’s next move, putting your skill as a leader to the ultimate test.

