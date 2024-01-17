Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles Releases March 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala announced Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on March 26.

In less than two weeks, players will be able to take their first step back into the Ursee and discover the wonders that are in store. Using intuitive controls, they will be able to craft fortresses beyond their imagination. Clinging to the edge of cliffs, battling raging seas and vicious storms, players will build empires amidst the ruins of war.

Created to be easy to play, Bulwark’s distinct minimalist style means city building can be completed with the simplest click of a button as players marvel at the wonders they’re able to design. But will they be able to defend their creations? The Ursee is alive and full of factions to meet, befriend or fight depending on their play style. Will they work towards a better future or plunge the world back into conflict?

One of the most anticipated strategy games of the year and sequel to the beloved Falconeer, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is shaping up to be a defining title within the genre. Players will be able to sample strategy, alliances, city building and so much more on January 30 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, ahead of the game’s full release on March 26, 2024.

In the demo, players will be able to play with one complete scenario designed to show them the ropes of Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles. Their settlements can grow to up to 15 buildings, while later-stage gameplay elements such as Wonder, Leaders and a variety of factions, will only be available at launch.

