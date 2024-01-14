Future Battlefield Games Aim to Feature 'Most Realistic and Exciting Destruction Effects' - News

Developer Ripple Effect, previously known as DICE LA, in a new job listing says the studio is aiming for future Battlefield games to the most realistic destructions effects ever seen in a video game.

"We are looking for a Senior 3D Artist like you to help us create the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry," reads the job description.

Ripple Effect is one of multiple studios working on the Battlefield series. The studio is working on an "entirely new Battlefield experience that will complement and build upon the series’ foundations."

The team previously acted as a support studio on DICE's Battlefield 2042 and on other games.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

