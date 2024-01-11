Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked Collection Announced for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Konami has announced Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked, a collection of three classic games, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Read details on the two different editions below:

Standard Edition

Physical copy of Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked, which includes three Rocket Knight titles in one collection

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked, which includes three Rocket Knight titles in one collection Reversible cover

Mini-Comic

Classic Edition

Physical Copy of Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked for PlayStation 5 with Reversible Cover

Oversized Retro-Styled Clamshell Case with Reversible Cover

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked 2-Disc Soundtrack

Reversible 18" x 24" Poster

Steelbook

Ultimate Edition

Physical Copy of Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked for PlayStation 5 with Reversible Cover

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked Collector's Edition Box

Oversized Retro-Styled Clamshell Case with Reversible Cover

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked 2-Disc Soundtrack

Design Document Collection

Mini Cartridge Display Case

Full-Sized Comic

Reversible 18" x 24" Poster

Sparkester Statuette

Steelbook

Certificate of Authenticity

Read details on the collection below:

Rocket through three epic animalistic adventures in Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked!

The mightiest mammal to ever rocket to stardom is back in a three-game, Carbon Engine-powered collection that includes:

Rocket Knight Adventures (1993)

Sparkster’s first adventure. When an army of pigs invade the kingdom of Zebulos, it’s up to the bravest of the Rocket Knights to take up his sword and save the day. Rocket through seven stages full of the strangest enemies imaginable and stop the Emperor’s porcine power trip!

Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2 (1994)

Sparkster’s second adventure sees him picking up his sword against Axel Gear, a Rocket Knight gone BAD. Adventure through six more levels to save the princess of Zebulos and restore peace to the kingdom.

Sparkster (1994)

This Rocket Knight spinoff pits Sparkster against the evil Generalissimo Lioness. In a bid to conquer the world, Lioness has taken Princess Flora hostage, and it’s up to the great knight Sparkster to brave nine more levels of platforming adventure to save the world.

Features:

The tricks, traps, and challenges never end, and the Carbon Engine is here to give you more more more, including:

An all-new animated intro from Studio Meala.

Rewind feature.

Boss Rush Mode.

Museum Mode featuring never-before-seen content.

Rocket to adventure in Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

