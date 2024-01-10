Report: Nintendo Meeting With Independent Developers to Work on Its IP - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 585 Views
Nintendo is reportedly in discussions with third-party developers to work on some of its IP, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.
"I also know that Nintendo is actively meeting with independent developers to find new partners," said Dring. "Some of that is around publishing indie games, which Nintendo does from time-to-time, but it's also seeking studios that could work on some of its IP.
"Nintendo regularly works with third-party teams, including Bandai Namco, Team Ninja, PlatinumGames, MercurySteam, WayForward and Grezzo. But the company is looking to add to that roster, and I know of three studios that are deep in conversation around making games based on Nintendo brands."
MercurySteam developed Metroid: Samus Returns and Metroid Dread, while WayForward developed the Advance Wars remakes.
PlatinumGames worked with Nintendo to develop Star Fox Zero and Star Fox Guard, and would later develop the Switch exclusive Astral Chain. The studio would also partner with Nintendo to bring back the Bayonetta series.
Dring also stated that Nintendo is expanding its internal development capacity as it is working on a new development center and ramping up recruitment due to games taking longer to develop than in the past.
I really wish Nintendo would plan out there franchise better in the future. We don't need a zillion Mario games. Honestly, the Switch Mario games are overkill
Super Mario Odessey
New Super Mario Brothers U Deluxe
Super Mario Brother Wonder
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario Party
Mario Party Superstars
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Super Mario RPG
Mario Kart 8
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Mario Golf: Super Rush
Mario & Sonic at The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - 2019
Super Mario Tennis
Mario Strikers: Battle League
(Paper Mario remake is in the works, wouldn't be surprised if there's another Mario sports came in the works as well.)
One 3D Mario Game
One 2D Mario Game
One Mario Kart
One Mario Party
2/3 Mario Sports Games at most
One Paper Mario / RPG
IMO remakes of Mario games are not needed, other than Mario RPG. Wish they cut out a lot of the access Mario game they would put those resources/teams to games like Star Fox/F-Zero/Metroid/New Games/Etc.
To be fair you cant blame Nintendo responding to the market and producing more of what sells. Sales are the clearest and most reliable metric for a business in determining what customers want. Furthermore given they still have some work to do in terms of their digital preservation approach, remakes of games, specifically older titles are greatly appreciated by fans. I dont know if its age or something (no offence) but Paper Mario Thousand Year Door is held in great reverence amongst fans and regarded as the best in the series. Yet that title was locked to the Gamecube. A console that didnt sell well meaning supply of copies are restricted and sell for astronomical prices. So the news of a remake was one of the highlights of 2023 for many older Nintendo fans who have been gaming for 20+ years. But i get your sentiment and would love to see other neglected franchises afforded more attention. But if they dont sell then you can understand why Nintendos reluctant.
However i think expanding their development resource is the right approach here. As remakes and remasters are light work development wise and are not the hog on resources you seem to suggest. Therefore they are not the reason you arent seeing the franchises you want. Nintendo wouldve had to increase development resource anyway going into the 4k generation