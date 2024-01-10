Report: Nintendo Meeting With Independent Developers to Work on Its IP - News

Nintendo is reportedly in discussions with third-party developers to work on some of its IP, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

"I also know that Nintendo is actively meeting with independent developers to find new partners," said Dring. "Some of that is around publishing indie games, which Nintendo does from time-to-time, but it's also seeking studios that could work on some of its IP.

"Nintendo regularly works with third-party teams, including Bandai Namco, Team Ninja, PlatinumGames, MercurySteam, WayForward and Grezzo. But the company is looking to add to that roster, and I know of three studios that are deep in conversation around making games based on Nintendo brands."

MercurySteam developed Metroid: Samus Returns and Metroid Dread, while WayForward developed the Advance Wars remakes.

PlatinumGames worked with Nintendo to develop Star Fox Zero and Star Fox Guard, and would later develop the Switch exclusive Astral Chain. The studio would also partner with Nintendo to bring back the Bayonetta series.

Dring also stated that Nintendo is expanding its internal development capacity as it is working on a new development center and ramping up recruitment due to games taking longer to develop than in the past.

