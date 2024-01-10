The Last of Us HBO Series Season 2 Casts Kaitlyn Dever as Abby - News

The Last of Us HBO series Season 2 has officially cast Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, according to Variety.

Dever previously worked with Naughty Dog, having played Cassie Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

"Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material," said series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. "Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family."

Abby is described as "a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved."

The second season for The Last of Us HBO series is set to premiere sometime in 2025.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024.

