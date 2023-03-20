Amazon to Layoff 9,000 Employees, Including Just Over 400 at Twitch - News

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear last week stepped down and President Dan Clancy immediately took over as CEO. Clancy and Twitch has now announced just over 400 employees are being laid off.

The layoffs are part of Amazon's plans to layoff 9,000 employees, which is on top of the 18,000 laid off earlier this year. Amazon Web Services (AWS), People, Experience and Technology (PXT), and advertising at Amazon have also been hit with layoffs, according to Variety.

The senior management team at Amazon will make the final decisions on who will be laid off by "mid to late April," said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

"Today I shared with Twitch employees that we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce, which results in us having to say goodbye to just over 400 people," said Clancy. "As a company focused on building community together, this decision was incredibly difficult and one we did not make without considerable thought."

Clancy continued, "Our mission at Twitch is to empower communities to create, together. You rely on us to give you the tools you need to build your communities, stream your passions safely, and make money doing what you love. We take this responsibility incredibly seriously and sometimes need to make extremely hard decisions to ensure we protect our business in order for Twitch to be around for a long time.

"Like many companies, our business has been impacted by the current macroeconomic environment, and user and revenue growth has not kept pace with our expectations. In order to run our business sustainably, we’ve made the very difficult decision to shrink the size of our workforce.

"Millions of streamers choose Twitch every day to build and engage with their communities. I and the rest of the leadership team are confident that we have big opportunities ahead to support you and grow Twitch. Our singular focus has always been on inspiring, growing and sustaining our streamers globally, and that will never change."

