Dead by Daylight Adds Alan Wake as Playable Survivor - News

/ 319 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Behaviour Interactive announced Dead by Daylight will add Alan Wake from the Alan Wake series as a playable survivor in its latest chapter on January 10.

"We are thrilled to bring Alan Wake, our tortured writer, into the acclaimed Dead by Daylight," said Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake. "We feel the lore of our two horror experiences is a match made in the Dark Place and can’t wait to experience the horrors that await him in the Fog."

View the trailer below:

Read details below:

Alan Wake's likeness is based on the physical actor of the character, Ilkka Villi, and, of course, the Chapter wouldn’t be complete without Alan Wake’s iconic voice, brought to life in-game by Matthew Porretta. He’s reprised his role for Dead by Daylight, recording a number of original voice lines and cries. Yes – that’s really Alan Wake you’re hearing scream. He also recorded material for several of our marketing assets, including the Chapter’s Launch Trailer, CGI Trailer, and Spotlight Trailer.

ALAN WAKE’S PERKS

Hardened by his harrowing encounters in Bright Falls and beyond, Alan Wake has developed several keen survival abilities, manifested here as his 3 character Perks. His first is Champion of Light, which grants you additional movement speed while shining a Flashlight. If you successfully Blind a Killer, they will gain the Hindered Status Effect, temporarily slowing them down.

“I squeezed the flashlight like my life depended on it, willing it to stop coming any closer.” – Departure

Tip: If you really want the Killer to fear the light, pair this Perk with Haddie Kaur’s Residual Manifest, which will saddle them with the Blindness Status Effect.

Use Boon: Illumination to create a Boon Totem, allowing all nearby Survivors to see the Auras of Generators and Chests across the Map. When you have a lit Boon Totem, you’ll also Cleanse and Bless Totems faster.

"A shift in reality. Heavy with hidden meanings" – Return

Tip: Try this Perk alongside Haddie Kaur’s Overzealous to raise your efficiency on Generators after scoping them out.

Sometimes, you just have to write through a hand-cramp. Deadline activates when you’re injured, upping the frequency of Skill Checks while Healing Survivors or Repairing Generators. Should you happen to miss one, the penalty will be halved.

“The night had been one desperate situation after another.” – Departure

Tip: This Perk will pair nicely with synergistic Skill Check-related Perks (use the in-game search bar to narrow down your favourite available options) which could allow for some interesting loadouts.

From one Dark Place to another, Alan Wake’s story continues in The Fog. Though there’s plenty of darkness where he’s going, as long as there are flashlights to wield, we're certain he’ll be just fine.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles