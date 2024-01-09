Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Update 1.4.0 Out Now - News

posted 2 hours ago

Konami has released update 1.4.0 for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. The update first released for PC last month.

The update adds new screen features Metal Gear Gear Solid 1, including smoothing and a filter to enable scanlines. There are also new options for displaying the game in Standard, Pixel Perfect and 16:9. 16:9 is a stretched version of the standard game.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

