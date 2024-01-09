Akka Arrh Headed to PS5 and PS VR2 in March - News

Publisher Atari and developer Llmasoft announced Akka Arrh will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 in March.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 21 2023.

Read details on the game below:

In this unexpected virtual reality rendition, Akka Arrh transcends its 2D constraints, unveiling a new dimension of gameplay that is as immersive as it is intuitive. The PlayStation VR2 experience elevates the game from a mere visual spectacle to a fully enveloping journey into Jeff Minter’s hypnotic universe.

Here, players don’t just witness the chaos; they step inside it. Each layer of techno-infused action, previously compressed in the 2D space, now unfurls in a rich 3D landscape. In this surreal virtual reality world of cascading shapes, colors, and sounds, every element of Minter’s vision comes to life with an intensity and clarity that was once unimaginable, transforming Akka Arrh into an unparalleled sensory odyssey.

In Akka Arrh, players control a command center poised to destroy oncoming enemies. Players start with bombs that trigger a chain of reactions on-screen. When enemies are defeated, players accumulate bullets that are used to keep the multiplier up. Ultimately, Akka Arrh is a unique shooter that challenges players to plan each carefully timed shot to maximize their high score!

Meant to Be

Enjoy Minter’s unique brand of retro-inspired bliss the way the gaming gods intended—in virtual reality! Become fully engulfed in frenzied kaleidoscopic action and pure arcade bliss.

Simple Perfection

You’ll be thrown directly into the action where combos, high scores, and survival are your only goals

Unleash Neon Insanity

Create massive chains of enemy explosions and rack up ammo for precision shots to keep a combo and your rings (or life force) protected. Lose them all, and it’s game over.

A Ride Through Space and Time

Start from the beginning of the 50 unique levels, or pick up where you left off to power through to the end

Accessibility-Friendly

Sensitive to flashing lights or just not a fan? Not to worry, as there is an option to disable the more intense visual effects so that the experience can be enjoyed by a wider audience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

