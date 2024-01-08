Final Fantasy XIV Tops 30 Million Players - News

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XIV has surpassed 30 million players.

"Over 30 million adventurers!!!," said Square Enix. "A huge thank you to our Warriors of Light around the world for your support. We look forward to bringing you all on even more exciting adventures!"

Square Enix also announced at Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo the open beta for the Xbox Series X|S version will start in February.

