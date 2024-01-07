Final Fantasy XIV Xbox Series X|S Beta to Start in February, Dawntrail Expansion Gets Details - News

Square Enix at Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo released details for the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail expansion.

The company also announced the open beta for the Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy XIV will start in February.

View trailers for the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail expansion below:

Read details on the expansion below:

New Job: Pictomancer

About:

Role: Magical Ranged DPS

Weapons: Brush

Required Class: None

Starting Level: 80

Starting Location: Gridania

Concept:

Works in the medium of mixed aether, wielding a specialized brush to render their imaginings reality.

These creations include not only creatures and weapons, but landscapes as well.

As evoking such wonders takes time, the Pictomancer also keeps instant-cast abilities and spells at the ready.

Story

As hope's light dawns once more, a hero look to new horizons...

Winds of opportunity bring a visitor from the far west, seeking the Warrior of Light's aid in a rite of succession to determine Tural's next ruler.

