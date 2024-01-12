Best Strategy Game of 2023 - Article

As demonstrated by our finalists, strategy gamers had a lot of variety in where they would spend their time executing meticulous moves and mulling over decisions. Although the following games offer different strategic experiences and force gamers to consider different elements, their core aspects remain similar. And no matter what you decided to play, you were guaranteed a mental workout.

Nintendo released Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, allowing a whole new generation of gamers to enjoy the Gameboy Advance classics. Nintendo also finally released the long-awaited Pikmin 4, further building upon the popular series. After over a year in Early Access, Shiro Games launched the full version of Dune: Spice Wars. And, finally, Atlus expanded the world of Persona 5 with the SRPG entry Persona 5 Tactica.

The Shortlist:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Dune: Spice Wars

Persona 5 Tactica

Pikmin 4

The Runner-Up:

Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica succeeds at blending the stylistic and vibrant presentation the series is known for with rich and satisfying strategic gameplay. The result is a title worthy of Persona and strategy game fans alike. Although it didn't take home the title for Best Strategy Game, all strategy genre fans would be doing themselves a disservice by missing out on this one.

The Winner:

Pikmin 4

Shigeru Miyamota confirmed that Nintendo was working on Pikmin 4 all the way back in 2015. Years passed and many fans considered it vaporware. However, Nintendo made sure the long wait was worth it. Even in a year where Nintendo launched a new Legend of Zelda and a side-scrolling Super Mario Bros., Pikmin 4 proved that it could stand on tall and forge its own path. Thanks to refined gameplay, new features, and all the Pikmin you can handle, Pikmin 4 is the Best Strategy Game of 2023.

