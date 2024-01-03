CD Projekt Red is Not Interested in Being Acquired - News

CD Projekt Red's Adam Kiciński, who stepped down as CEO and is now the Chief Strategy Officer, in an interview with Parkiet was asked about the rumors of the studio looking to be acquired by a larger company.

Kiciński stated CD Projekt Red has no interest in being acquired and believes the company in a few years will be even bigger an stronger than today.

"These are just rumors," said Kiciński via a translation by VideoGamesChronicle. "We have always had a clear position, supported by the regulations included in the statute.

"We are not interested in being included in any larger entity. We have worked our whole lives to get to the position we have now. And we believe that in a few years we will be even bigger and stronger. We have ambitious plans and we are passionate about what we do. We value our independence."

He added, "Independence is really attractive, it’s a kind of freedom."

Kiciński was also asked about the studio potentially making acquisitions of its own and he said they don't have any plans to do so.

"We do not plan any acquisitions at this time," he said. "Of course, we are open to ideas that could accelerate the implementation of our strategy. But we are not interested in purchases that would only aim to include the acquired companies in our group and consolidate their financial results. We don’t see the value in it."

