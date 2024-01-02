Stray Souls Developer Jukai Studio is Shutting Down - News

Stray Souls developer Jukai Studio towards the end of December announced it will be shutting down.

The developer gave several reasons as to why it is shutting down, including the closure of its publisher Versus Evil, low sales of Stray Souls, a poor reception to the game, and cyberbullying.

"We did everything in our power to bring the project to completion in the best possible form, but throughout the entire duration we, our publisher staff, other publisher dev teams and our close ones were constantly attacked by a cyber persecutor, and some of you, as our community, were also tormented with unwanted messages and emails," said Jukai Studio.

"We understand that you did not wish to continue to continue actively supporting us for the obvious reasons mentioned above. The matter is now in the hands of our lawyers, so we cannot speak about it any further, but know that we will not abandon [Stray Souls] despite the studio's closure."

The developer added, "no one from Jukai Studio has been laid off because we never functioned as a large corporation, and together we decided that each one of us will go their separate ways."

Stray Souls released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 25, 2023.

An update regarding Jukai Studio future. pic.twitter.com/T0tyAiUwus — Jukai Studio (@JukaiStudio) December 22, 2023

