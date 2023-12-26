Rumor: God of War Original Trilogy Remaster is in Development - News

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker is claiming he heard a remaster of the original God of War trilogy is in development. He isn't "100 percent sure" if it would be announced in 2024 or in 2025.

The first God of War released for the PlayStation 2 in 2005, God of War 2 released for the PS2 in 2007, and God of War 3 released for the PlayStation 3 in 2010. The first two games got HD releases in the God of War Collection for the PS3 in 2009, while God of War 3 got a remastered version for the PS4 in 2015.

