Rumor: God of War Original Trilogy Remaster is in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 629 Views
XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker is claiming he heard a remaster of the original God of War trilogy is in development. He isn't "100 percent sure" if it would be announced in 2024 or in 2025.
The first God of War released for the PlayStation 2 in 2005, God of War 2 released for the PS2 in 2007, and God of War 3 released for the PlayStation 3 in 2010. The first two games got HD releases in the God of War Collection for the PS3 in 2009, while God of War 3 got a remastered version for the PS4 in 2015.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Now THIS is a Sony remaster I could get behind! Primarily for the first 2 games since the gameplay, while fun, has a lot of outdated gameplay mechanics.
Wouldn’t it make more sense to have remakes of these given the 3 games have previously had the remaster treatment.
Do it.
Would also love to get Killzone and Infamous collections
ive always wanted the getaway 1-2 remastered but was way to much licenced products and alot of racism ect probably wouldn't work releasing it today
Nice! I want to see a proper upgrade! If it's a simple increase in resolution and framerate, hopefully the price reflexes this.
That would be great. GOW 1, 2, 3, ghost of sparta, chains of olympus, and ascension all in one. PC release would also be a cherry on top!
Hopefully they don't remove the hot scenes like they did in the last 2
I’d buy this, but the dev’s desperately needs to get rid of all the atrocious QTE’s just for opening doors, and lots of other crap that made those games a pain to play. But overall the gameplay is still good.
I wonder if they will remove or change that horrendous last platforming section at the end of GoW 1 ?