Rumor: God of War Original Trilogy Remaster is in Development

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 629 Views

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker is claiming he heard a remaster of the original God of War trilogy is in development. He isn't "100 percent sure" if it would be announced in 2024 or in 2025. 

The first God of War released for the PlayStation 2 in 2005, God of War 2 released for the PS2 in 2007, and God of War 3 released for the PlayStation 3 in 2010. The first two games got HD releases in the God of War Collection for the PS3 in 2009, while God of War 3 got a remastered version for the PS4 in 2015.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Comments
G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

Now THIS is a Sony remaster I could get behind! Primarily for the first 2 games since the gameplay, while fun, has a lot of outdated gameplay mechanics.

  • +13
jvmkdg G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

I don't agree, I played it recently and the gameplay is still very good, the graphics that are well outdated

  • 0
darthv72 G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

They already are remastered. You should play them on the PS3, they are quite nice.

  • +4
SecondWar (1 hour ago)

Wouldn’t it make more sense to have remakes of these given the 3 games have previously had the remaster treatment.

  • +6
Geralt99 (2 hours ago)

Do it.
Would also love to get Killzone and Infamous collections

  • +3
XDKrieg33 Geralt99 (58 minutes ago)

Don't forget Resistance.

  • +1
NobleTeam360 (2 hours ago)

A remaster that I'd buy and is actually warranted.

  • +3
Giggity_goo (24 minutes ago)

ive always wanted the getaway 1-2 remastered but was way to much licenced products and alot of racism ect probably wouldn't work releasing it today

  • 0
smroadkill15 (1 hour ago)

Nice! I want to see a proper upgrade! If it's a simple increase in resolution and framerate, hopefully the price reflexes this.

  • 0
TheLegendaryBigBoss (1 hour ago)

That would be great. GOW 1, 2, 3, ghost of sparta, chains of olympus, and ascension all in one. PC release would also be a cherry on top!

  • 0
jvmkdg (2 hours ago)

Hopefully they don't remove the hot scenes like they did in the last 2

  • 0
JustThatGamer jvmkdg (40 minutes ago)

Cringe.

  • 0
tslog (1 hour ago)

I’d buy this, but the dev’s desperately needs to get rid of all the atrocious QTE’s just for opening doors, and lots of other crap that made those games a pain to play. But overall the gameplay is still good.

I wonder if they will remove or change that horrendous last platforming section at the end of GoW 1 ?

  • -2
jvmkdg tslog (1 hour ago)

So you want to take all the essence out of God of War

  • +1