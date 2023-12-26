Rumor: Marvel's Blade Has an Internal Release Window of 2027 - News

/ 499 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks, Arkane Studios Lyon, and Marvel Games at The Game Awards announced Marvel's Blade.

Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb on the XboxEra Podcast is claiming the single-play third-person game has an internal release window of 2027. He did add "2027 at the earliest."

"Right now, internally, they are expecting that to be sold on store shelves and digitally in 2027," said Grubb. "That is the year that they are aiming for that game."

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker did point out it is possible Marvel's Blade could be a cross-generation game launch on the Xbox Series X|S and the next-generation Xbox.

Platforms and a release date were not revealed for Marvel's Blade.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles