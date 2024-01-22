Most Disappointing Game of 2023 - Article

/ 261 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Who doesn't love a good dose of schadenfreude every now and then? There was no shortage of that on offer in terms of video games last year, hidden in plain sight amongst the more genuine disappointments (I'll leave it for you to decide which category each of the following games falls into).

One unfortunate trend when it comes to the biggest disappointments of the last year was that so many were new IPs, including Bethesda's latest major release Starfield, the Arkane Studio B-team's abortive attempt at a co-op vampire shooter, and Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken. Mega-franchise Call of Duty and the perennially delayed The Lord of the Rings: Gollum round out the list of Nominees.

The Shortlist:

Redfall

Forspoken

Starfield

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

The 'Runner Up':

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

It probably doesn't augur well if you're one of the first 9th generation games to be announced but don't launch until four years later. Take a widely and wildly popular IP, add in a developer most well-known for developing point-and-click adventure titles attempting an entirely different genre, delay the game not once but several times, and you have a recipe for one of the worst and most disappointing games of the year

The 'Winner':

Starfield

There's a certain irony in Bethesda releasing one of its least buggy games - and an ambitious and highly anticipated new IP at that - and it nonetheless proving a disappointment to many. Much like Cyberpunk 2077 winning this same award back in 2020, Starfield isn't a bad game and it's certainly nowhere near the worst game of the year, but the gulf between expectations and reality was so wide that it resulted in a community backlash. Another parallel would be a game that it's often closely compared to: No Man's Sky. It was eviscerated at launch but a lot of hard work and frequent updates from Hello Games have salvaged its reputation.

These three titles are cautionary tales of how hype built up by developer promises, when mixed in with fan expectation that goes unchecked, almost inevitably results in disappointment. And yet those two other examples do show that there's a path for redemption for Starfield, if Bethesda is willing to commit to constantly improving it.

More Articles