Disappointing is a particularly interesting and subjective category. Although in truth it’s really not much, if any, less subjective than 'Best'. That segues nicely into something that warrants being addressed - as you look through some of our other Game of the Year articles, you may notice certain games appearing on those lists as well as this one. As counterintuitive (or even outright wrong) as that may seem, it speaks to the aforementioned subjectivity, as well as the diversity of our staff and audience.

Disappointment is correlated to expectations, and expectations are a product of any number of factors, most of which are idiosyncratic. Beyond that, there are so many variables in how each game is ultimately experienced and enjoyed. A quick and fitting example would be performance and other technical issues that may be unique to a particular platform.

Even though we tend to want and expect things to be black and white, life is confusing and complicated, and as such more akin to a dizzying array of shades of gray. Strengths and weaknesses are not mutually exclusive, and their respective weight is tremendously subjective. In considering these things, we made the conscious decision to not arbitrarily or artificially restrict results to more conventional expectations or outcomes. With that said, I present the five games that topped the public and staff polls for Most Disappointing Game of 2020.

The Shortlist:

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Avengers

WarCraft III: Reforged

Cyberpunk 2077

Twin Mirror

The 'Winner':

Cyberpunk 2077

'Runner-up': The Last of Us Part II

Years of development of a new IP by an acclaimed developer/publisher with plenty of accolades to its name is bound to result in high expectations. Multiple delays and restricted access to, and exposure of, builds of the game on different platforms caused concerns and suspicions, and the eventual launch confirmed the majority of them for most.

It’s not necessarily that Cyberpunk 2077 is a bad game, indeed our own Kelsy Polnik thought it was great. It does have plenty of strengths, as well as fans and defenders, but beyond any subjective flaws it simply wasn’t ready to launch on most platforms. In fact, issues on seemingly every platform would indicate that the game wasn’t truly ready to launch period, which is a key reason why I personally got a refund for it. Furthermore, whether someone likes or enjoys some, or even most of Cyberpunk 2077, that doesn’t preclude it from being disappointing to that same person, and all the more so to someone else. That is a brief take on how I think it managed to 'win' this award.

