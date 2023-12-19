Rumor: Horizon: Zero Dawn Has Sold 3.3M on Steam, God of War Sold 2.5M, and More - Sales

/ 883 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

A rumored massive leak involving PlayStation first-party studio Insomniac Games has been posted online. Among the leaks are what appear to be sales figures for PlayStation games available on Steam, taken from a February 2023 presentation.

The leak, via data posted on Reddit, claims Horizon: Zero Dawn has sold 3.30 million units on PC via Steam, while God of War (2018) has sold 2.50 million units on Steam.

Other reported Steam sales for PlayStation games includes Days Done with 1.70 million units sold, as well as Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered with 1.30 million units sold in about six months. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has sold 483,200 units, Marvel's Spider-Man: Moles Morales has sold 450,200 units, and Sackboy: A Big Adventures has only managed to sell 62,900 units.

Note: VGChartz will not be covering any of the rumored leaks outside of sales figures, and we're treating those as rumors until verified.

