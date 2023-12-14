Kojima Productions and A24 Partner on Live-Action Death Stranding Movie - News

Kojima Productions announced it has partnered with A24 to adapt the video game Death Stranding into a movie.

The movie will explore the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event "Death Stranding," which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.

"A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other," said Hideo Kojima. "The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years.

"Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of 'game adaptation films' out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born."

