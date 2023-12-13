Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game+ Delayed to Early 2024 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced the New Game+ update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been delayed to early 2024.

"We have some news about the next game update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2," said Insomniac Games. "We know players have been eagerly awaiting features such as New Game+ and Audio Descriptions, among many more. We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards.

"We are now targeting early 2024 for the next game update, and we’ll have a feature-complete list closer to its release. We’ve heard your feedback and will be adding some highly requested features, including the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and replay missions—just to name a few!

"We can’t wait to share more with you in the future. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience as our team works to finish our next update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2!"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available for the PlayStation 5.

