Sony Investigating Potential Insomniac Games Hack

Ransomware group Rhysida is claiming it has hacked PlayStation first-party studio Insomniac Games, according to a report by Cyber Daily. Rhysida has posted limited data that appears to back up its claim of the hack.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has sent a statement to VideoGamesChronicle saying it is looking into the report that Insomniac has been hacked.

The company says they have no reason to believe any other studio at Sony Interactive Entertainment or Sony divisions have been impacted by the hack.

"We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack," said the company. "We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted."

Some details on Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine might be included in the hack, as an annotated screenshot from the game is included in the proof of the hack. Art that reveals other Marvel characters that will appear in the game is also claimed to be included in the hack.

