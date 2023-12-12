Freedom Planet 2 for Consoles Delayed to Spring 2024 - News

/ 385 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher XSEED Games and developer GalaxyTrail announced Freedom Planet 2 for consoles has been delayed from 2023 to Spring 2024. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game first released for PC via Steam in September 2022.

"Together with our partners at GalaxyTrail, we have made the decision to move the launch window for Freedom Planet 2 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S to spring 2024," said XSEED Games via Twitter.

"It’s important to all of us that players have the same high-quality experience the PC version currently offers—as well as new and exciting features yet to be revealed. To that end, we’re going to take a bit more time to ensure we can deliver the best possible version of this fast-paced platforming adventure.

"Thank you for your patience and excitement so far! We know you’re eager to return to Avalice, and we can’t wait to share more information in the new year."

An announcement regarding the upcoming console release of #FreedomPlanet2: pic.twitter.com/R7dMwtfGCV — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) December 12, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles