Parking Garage Rally Circuit Launches June 18 for Switch - News

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Publisher Pineapple Works and developer Walaber Entertainment have announced Parking Garage Rally Circuit will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 18.

The game first released for PC via Steam in September 2024.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Retro arcade rally racing… in parking garages?!? Precision driving with tight simple controls and arcade physics, all in a 90s game console style presentation.

Retro arcade-style rally racing in re-purposed parking garages in big cities across the USA.

The “Parking Garage Rally Circuit” tour comes into a city, selects a parking garage, and temporarily turns it into an exciting rally course for a week-long competition. Each track in the game is styled as a unique parking garage that has been turned into a race course.

This is a hybrid of rally and circuit racing. From rally it draws the jumps and “one racer at a time against the clock” time-trial format. However, the tracks are similar to circuit racing, with each race consisting of multiple laps around the same track (the track may change slightly from lap to lap, however). Controls are very tight, simple and arcade-like, similar to go-karting games (accelerate, reverse, steer, drift), but with a bit more dynamic “smash into things” physics.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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