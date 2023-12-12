Viewfinder is Out Now for the PS4 - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Sad Owl Studios announced Viewfinder is now available for the PlayStation 4 for $24.99.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on July 18.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera. Viewfinder is a new single-player game offering gamers hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind.

Viewfinder is a mind-bending first person adventure game in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world.

Features:

Reshape Reality – Beyond photographs, bring paintings, sketches, screenshots and postcards to life while reshaping the world.

– Beyond photographs, bring paintings, sketches, screenshots and postcards to life while reshaping the world. Exploration is Learning – You will learn the secrets of the world, the reason why it exists, and the freedom to create. Explore multiple hub worlds that are all cohesive and encompass similar, but complex, differences.

– You will learn the secrets of the world, the reason why it exists, and the freedom to create. Explore multiple hub worlds that are all cohesive and encompass similar, but complex, differences. Experience as Much as You Want – Viewfinder’s narrative is player driven and will be an approachable experience to someone who just wants to play and solve puzzles, and a rich well thought off world to a player who wants to learn more.

Find the answer to the impossible, once you step in the world of Viewfinder.

