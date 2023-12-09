Catan - Console Edition (NS) - Review

Around this 'Mojo Dojo Casa House', Catan is a beloved past time; I'm a Seafarers type of guy, while my friends are more about the whole 'space' thing. In fact, just this week we finished our first game of Settlers of America – Trails to Rails (where Rise of the Inkas appears to have drawn inspiration). And so, it falls on me to spread the word surrounding the recent Switch release. There are issues to be sure, but at the end of the day, Catan (2023) is a serviceable rendition of the tabletop classic – just don't go in expecting dedicated support or functioning online servers.



For anyone unaware, Catan is an award-winning board game originating from the mystical realm of Germany. Mixing the economic management of Monopoly, worldwide conquest of Risk, and the silver-tongued diplomacy of Dune, Catan has gone on to spawn a series of expansions, novels, spin-offs, and (more than likely) funds several members of the American Congress. The old adage 'easy to learn, difficult to master' applies here in ways that defy the traditional offerings of yesteryear.



The game board or 'island' of Catan is made up of hexagonal tiles, representing different landscapes that generate resources based on their type (mines produce 'brick', forests make 'wood', quarries create 'ore', etc.). These tiles (along with their numerical values) are randomly placed each session; said resources are accrued and used to 'manufacture' structures, as well as purchase Development Cards – accumulating Victory Points in the process. Ports (which are also randomized) line the outside of the island, offering improved trade rates on resource cards for those who claim them. Strategies eventually unfold, but the transient nature of the board relegates them to 'suggestions', rather than routines to fall back upon. Taking a port during initial placement can be viable (with the right setup), but losing your second triangulation of resources early on might be fatal if the dice rolls are unfavorable. With the only back-to-back draft picks in the lottery, being last to place your first settlement might actually be better than going first, who gets the best – and worst – choices. Adaptability is the name of the game; an open mind is key to revealing all the possibilities the board presents to you.



Regrettably, this incarnation of Catan is more than a mixed bag. If lagging 8+ months behind its initial release wasn't bad enough, the Switch version is host to a number of issues that prevent it from reaching its potential. What should be the definitive console release ends up as more of a companion piece than an equal to its contemporaries.





First is the game's overall performance, and while it's not MLB: The Show or Arkham Knight levels of horrifying, the writing is on the wall. This is less to do with hardware (the game chugs a bit on PS4 too) and more to do with the Switch's remaining lifespan as a system: it's simply not worth the time or energy to optimize for anymore – and the developers know it. This isn't about quality of life, it's about the levels of survival one is prepared to accept in order to continue existing.



This fact becomes increasingly poignant as time goes on. It's been a month since release, and I still haven't been able to play a single online match using my Switch. I assume this has to do with being a patch behind the most recent revision, but the current lack of network play mars the package. Normally, I'd blame cross-platform functionality for hiccups like these, if it wasn't for another truth that points to a harsher reality. It doesn't help that without native voice chat or a messaging system of any kind, talking to other players online – a major source of the fun and strategy – is inherently impossible on Switch anyways, hamstringing its potential userbase.



The other major source of contention players are going to have is the lack of continued support for the future. This isn't speculation: the new avatars and skins, Championship Boards, the Season Pass, all of these are already available – just not for Switch. The lone offering is 'The Helpers' (also available elsewhere), which appears to be a Magic: The Gathering Vanguard-style of format, where specialized units offer unique benefits to their wielders. I'm curious, but in light of the facts (the website itself says this is all we're getting), Switch would be the least likely place I'd consider buying it for. The last person to the party being the first to leave isn't very inspiring.





Personally, the lack of Tabletop Mode recognition for the controllers is what irks me most. What could be the perfect lunch break/date night diversion is sullied by failing to capitalize on the Switch's signature advantage: portability. Booting the game up resets the Joy-Cons to their default settings; the sideways configuration simply isn't recognized. The potential this had to assuage the online woes ends up being undeveloped, and anyone on the go will need pockets full of analog sticks to accommodate. Again, I don't think this would have been the case a few years ago.



Make no mistake: Catan is one of the greatest games of the 20th century, but this isn't an instance of putting its best foot forward. Even overlooking the performance issues, there's too much to ignore: the non-functioning online multiplayer (which is perfectly fine on home consoles), restricted access to DLC, the lack of Switch-exclusive utility. Any of these would be detrimental, and together they're three bullets inside of a six-round chamber. There's roughly a 50/50 chance you might get what you want here, but results will vary greatly. In my case, the prospect of souring an entire morning before I even get out of bed is compelling; I'm economizing, getting things done. For everyone else, I have to advise caution; know what you're going to get before making a commitment.



The sea of Catan is vast, but prepare to sail its waters alone.

5

Acceptable

